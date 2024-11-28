Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 29
Published 8:16 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) face the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Cavaliers 123 – Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-9.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (247.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.8
- The Hawks (7-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.7% of the time, 36.9% less often than the Cavaliers (14-5-0) this season.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Cleveland is 10-5 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (73.7% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (68.4%).
- The Cavaliers have a .938 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-5).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers are allowing 112.3 points per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined on offense, scoring 123.5 points per game (best).
- Cleveland ranks 20th in the NBA with 43.1 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Cavaliers are dishing out 28.6 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2024-25.
- Cleveland is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fifth-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 14.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Cavaliers are making 15.4 three-pointers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 40.8% three-point percentage (best).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are ninth in the league in points scored (116.6 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (121.2).
- Atlanta is 10th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.6) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).
- With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.2).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.
