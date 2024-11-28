Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 29 Published 8:16 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) face the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Cavaliers 123 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

Cavaliers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-9.2)

Cavaliers (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.8

The Hawks (7-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.7% of the time, 36.9% less often than the Cavaliers (14-5-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Cleveland is 10-5 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (73.7% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (68.4%).

The Cavaliers have a .938 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are allowing 112.3 points per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined on offense, scoring 123.5 points per game (best).

Cleveland ranks 20th in the NBA with 43.1 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Cavaliers are dishing out 28.6 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2024-25.

Cleveland is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fifth-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 14.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cavaliers are making 15.4 three-pointers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 40.8% three-point percentage (best).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are ninth in the league in points scored (116.6 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (121.2).

Atlanta is 10th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.6) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).

With 29.7 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.2).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

