Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 29
Published 12:39 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) currently features four players. The Hawks have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29.
On Wednesday when these teams last played, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 135-124. De’Andre Hunter led the way with a team-leading 26 points in the win for the Hawks, while Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in the loss for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Max Strus
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|Emoni Bates
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.8
|2.9
|4.5
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|5.5
|4.2
|1.5
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: FDSSE, and FDSOH
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-6.5
|246.5
