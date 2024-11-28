Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 29 Published 12:39 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) currently features four players. The Hawks have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

On Wednesday when these teams last played, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 135-124. De’Andre Hunter led the way with a team-leading 26 points in the win for the Hawks, while Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in the loss for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Max Strus SF Out Ankle Emoni Bates SF Out Knee Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 11.8 2.9 4.5 Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 5.5 4.2 1.5

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -6.5 246.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.