Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

