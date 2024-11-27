Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27?
Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 5.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
