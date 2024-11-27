Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

