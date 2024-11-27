Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 30 Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at FirstBank Stadium. The Volunteers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread twice when favored by 11 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Vanderbilt has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 11-point underdogs in five of five opportunities this season.

