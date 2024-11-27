Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 30 Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

SEC foes will battle when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21

Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21 Tennessee is -418 on the moneyline, and Vanderbilt is +321.

Tennessee is 6-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers are 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -418 or shorter.

Vanderbilt has been an underdog in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Commodores have entered five games this season as the underdog by +321 or more and are 3-2 in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers an 80.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11)



Tennessee has five wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Vanderbilt has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Commodores have won ATS in each of their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)

Under (48.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s over/under of 48.5 points three times this season.

There have been six Vanderbilt games that have finished with a combined score over 48.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 48.5 is 15.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (37.4 points per game) and Vanderbilt (27.0 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 56.3 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.6 41.0 32.5 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Vanderbilt Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.8 48.4 Implied Total AVG 33.0 35.5 30.0 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-1 3-2-1 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

