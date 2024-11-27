Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 10 Published 5:07 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Miami Hurricanes (3-3) will face the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Miami (FL) 82.2 Points For 84.5 58.0 Points Against 72.7 53.2% Field Goal % 50.4% 35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 45.8% 41.1% Three Point % 36.4% 27.8% Opponent Three Point % 33.3%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who contributes 17.7 points per game.

Felix Okpara paces Tennessee with 5.8 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.7 assists per matchup.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, connecting on 3.8 per game.

Tennessee’s blocks leader is Okpara, who records 1.7 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.3 steals a contest.

Miami (FL)’s Top Players

The Hurricanes go-to guy, Nijel Pack, leads the team in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (4.7 assists per game).

When it comes to rebounds, Brandon Johnson is the Miami (FL) leader with 8.8 per game.

Pack is tops from three-point range for the Hurricanes, hitting 2.5 treys per game.

Miami (FL)’s A.J. Staton-McCray has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.0 per game and Johnson is first in blocks with 0.8 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Miami (FL) Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.