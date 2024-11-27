NFL Week 13 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 13.
If you are searching for how to watch Week 13 of the NFL, we’ve got you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 13 NFL Games
Thursday
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Friday
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
