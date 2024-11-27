Man and woman face assault, drug charges Published 9:05 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man and woman are facing multiple charges including assault on a police officer and tampering with physical evidence after allegedly fleeing when police attempted to serve a warrant at a residence.

Todd Holden, 31, of Waco, and Summer Williams, 25, of Evarts, were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Wilcher and Evarts City Police Assistant Chief Bryan Napier were in the Middleton Addition community to serve a warrant when the two individuals fled from the residence. Wilcher made contact with Holden who struck Wilcher multiple times during the arrest.

Holden was charged with third-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, tampering with physical evidence, and menacing. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Williams was charged with third-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Chase Pennington, 29, of Big Laurel, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the HCSO on Nov. 18. He was charged with theft of identity, giving officer false identifying information, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender. Pennington was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Josh Shanks, 44, of Kenvir, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the HCSO on Nov. 9. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shanks was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Skyler Caldwell, 31, of Cawood, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Nov. 19. She was charged with probation violation. Caldwell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Donna Collins, 45, of Cawood, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Nov. 18. She was charged with probation violation. Collins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Ralph Clayborn, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Nov. 17. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication. Clayborn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Pete Rowe, 51, of Evarts, was arrested by the HCSO on Nov. 17. He was charged with third-degree burglary. Rowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.