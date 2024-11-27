Lady Dragons excited about taking next step in ’25 with a senior-dominated squad back Published 10:23 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

After a five-year streak of losing seasons and first-round postseason exits, the Harlan Lady Dragons experienced the taste of success once again in 2024 with an 18-14 record, a 52nd District runner-up finish and a trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament.

It’s safe to say they liked the experience. They liked it so much they hope to take the next step in 2025 with a five-girl senior class that includes four returning starters. Coaches around the 13th Region like the Lady Dragons’ chances as they picked Harlan fifth in the Cats Pause 13th Region poll, which places them first in both the 52nd District and 13th Region All “A” Classic.

“Winning the All “A” last year, they discovered what it felt like to win it. They have a taste of what it feels like to win those trophies. I also think playing in the WYMT (Mountain Classic) is big for them,” said second year Harlan coach Mackenzie King Varner. “That lit a fire into them to keep working hard. They are very appreciative of those rankings and how they are being honored. We have reminded them when you are on top there is always room to fall.”

After losing only one player from last year’s squad and adding three upperclassmen with experience, the Lady Dragons will be much deeper than they have been in years.

“I think having the depth has helped me hold people accountable,” Varner said. “Last year I may not have had anyone I could put in when someone wasn’t playing hard, but now they know we have someone who can take their spot. I love that. Our goal is to be able to press and sub in two or three when they are tired and the game doesn’t slow down or drop off.”

Experience is also a strength with one of the largest senior classes in program history.

“They are very skilled group of girls. The five seniors are strong leaders and know the game,” Varner said. “They will be a big part of our success this year.”

Harlan will again be led by one of the region’s most dynamic tandems with Kylie Noe and Ayrmanni Wynn, both seniors, each ranked among the region’s top 10 players. Both can play multiple positions, both are threats to score inside and outside and both will end their careers ranked among the all-time leading scorers in both school and county history.

“They have worked hard to reach that level. They have been here a while, but they have both worked hard,” Varner said. “Kylie is a dominant player inside. Aymanni likes to play outside, but they are interchangeable. The offense we’re running is five out, so if Kylie has the mismatch she’ll go in. If Aymanni has the mismatch she’ll go in.”

Wynn, at 5-11, is a five-year starter who averaged 17.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.

“I would call her our biggest competitor. She competes every possession, every game, and has a drive to win,” Varner said. “She will do whatever it takes to win. She’s a great shooter and her height allows her to extend the floor.”

Noe, at 5-9, is one of the region’s strongest players. She averaged 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

“She is a dominant player on the floor. She is probably our best defender and one of our best scorers. She can basically score when she wants to, which is nice to have,” Varner said. “She has been very coachable this season. She is willing to learn and adapt to the different styles we’re trying.”

The only question mark in the Harlan lineup is at point guard where Emma Owens graduated and moved on to the collegiate level. Peyshaunce Wynn, a freshman who averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last year as a starter at wing is expected to take over as the primary ball handler.

“She probably has the best court vision on the team. She sees the open man, which is impressive for a freshman,” Varner said. “She’s very unselfish. She is always looking for the open man.”

Cheyenne Rhymer, a junior who averaged 4.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year at Harlan County, is expected to move in at a wing.

“There are some obvious adjustments, but she is willing to work hard every possession, every play. She is a very good shooter,” Varner said.

Addison Jackson, a senior who is a softball standout, averaged 3.3 points and 3,3 rebounds last year at wing.

“She is a very athletic kid who has a love for sports,” Varner said. “She brings some intensity and can be a spark. She brings energy and a spark when we need it.”

Addison Campbell (2.4 points per game last year) was a part-time starter last year as an eighth grader and will be in the mix at guard once again.

“She is young, but she is working on her shot and is really a go-getter who will do what I ask,” Varner said. “Even though she’s small, she has an eye for the ball and is one of our better rebounders.”

Leah Davis, at 5-9, and Abbi Fields, at 5-10, are expected to share time at center after sitting out last season. Both seniors are capable of providing an offensive boost.

“They are both very strong and effective in the post, They are very similar players. Both are strong rebounders and both are good leaders,” Varner said. “They echo the things I say. I want to have at least one of them on the floor because they are an extension of the coaching staff.”

Raegan Goodman and Shelby Doan, both juniors, provide quality depth, along with sophomore guard Gracie Hensley.

“Raegan is probably the most athletic kid we’ve got. She has improved so much in her consistency and her willingness to become more of a scorer,” Varner said. “Shelby and Gracie are both sparks for us. They can give us a few minutes of playing hard. I can put Gracie in a game and she won’t make any mistakes. Shelby is a fireball, and that’s we need. She can get after people. Some of their roles will focus on playing good on-ball defense.”

Varner plans to take advantage of the Lady Dragons’ added depth to add more pressure on defense.

“We’re working hard now to put in presses and be effective,” she said. “We also struggled in the third quarter, so we want to be able to finish games and play hard the entire game. We want to press and be effective defenders. We’re dominant on the offensive end, but we have to match that defensively.”

Harlan hasn’t won a game in the regional tournament since winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. They hope to end that streak in March.

“During preseason we talked about our goals,” Varner said. “We want to win All “A” and make a run in All “A” state. We also want to win the district and get a better draw and make a run in the region. We want to go further in the big tournaments.”