Lady Dragons bury Perry with 33-4 run in second quarter Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By John Henson

Managing Editor

Trailing by three points after one quarter in their final scrimmage of the season, the Harlan Lady Dragons buried visiting Perry Central in the second period. Harlan outscored the Lady Commodores, ranked fourth in the 14th Region in preseason polls, 33-4 in the period in coasting to a 78-42 victory.

Kylie Noe and Aymanni Wynn, both ranked among the program’s all-time leading scorers heading into their senior seasons scored 27 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Dragons. Junior guard Cheyenne Rhymer, a transfer from Harlan County, added 17 points.

Taylor Couch scored 11 points and Jacklynn Amis added 10 for the Lady Commodores.

Harlan will open its regular season schedule Tuesday against Lee, Va., in a tournament at UVA-Wise.

———

Addison Campbell and Raegan Goodman each scored 16 points as Harlan coasted to a 40-24 victory in junior varsity action. Addy Patton and Talae Taylor added three points each. JaLynn Pennington chipped in with two points.

Havyn Hoskins and Arianna Johnson each scored nine points to lead Perry Central. Kinley Neace scored six.

———

Harlan (78) — Kylie Noe 27, Aymanni Wynn 20, Abbi Fields 3, Peyshaunce Wynn 2, Raegan Goodman 3, Cheyenne Rhymer 17, Addison Campbell 6.

Perry Central (42) — Taylor Couch 11, Shyanna Couch 7, Emily Noble 3, Brooklyn Cornett 2, Hayden Young 3, Jacklynn Amis 10, Arianna Johnson 2, Shawna Anderson 4.