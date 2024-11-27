Huff opens with 40-point night as Bears coast past Barbourville Published 10:38 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Matching or exceeding what they accomplished last year won’t be easy for the Harlan County Black Bears, coming off a 13th Region title and legendary run to a state runner-up finish.

They got off to a nice start though in a 93-49 scrimmage win Tuesday over visiting Barbourville.

Senior guard Maddox Huff, an all-stater last year and one of the Mr. Basketball favorites for 2025, did nothing to temper the expectations for him in the win as he poured in 40 points, connecting on seven of the Bears’ 13 3-pointers. Reggie Cottrell, another star in last year’s Sweet Sixteen, added 15 points. Brody Napier and Trent Cole chipped in with 11 points each.

Jasper Hubbs and Riley Corey, both seniors, led the Tigers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Cottrell, Huff and Napier opened the scrimmage with baskets as the Bears went ahead to stay in the opening minute. Huff hit a pair of 3s as he reeled off eight straight points for a 15-4 lead. Cottrell hit a 3 and converted a three-point play as the lead grew to 27-13 after one quarter.

Napier hit a 3 midway through the second period as the lead grew to 21. Cole and Huff had two baskets each in an 8-0 run to close the half with the Bears up 52-25.

Huff hit three 3s midway through the third quarter as the Bears’ advantage grew to 69-33. A Jaycee Carter 3 and two Brennan Blevins baskets helped HCHS take an 83-36 lead into the final period.

Kayden Jones and Hayden Grace, both freshmen, hit 3s in the fourth quarter as coach Kyle Jones turned the scrimmage over to his reserves.

Harlan County will play its second and final scrimmage on Saturday at Martin County in the Zip Zone Classic. The Bears will take on Lyon County in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

———

Led by 17 points from freshman guard Brady Smith, the Harlan County junior varsity team played well in a 53-38 win over Barbourville.

Kaden Jones and Bryson Bryant added nine points each. Thyler Coots, Landon Brock, Cole Cornett and Tucker Curtis chipped in with four each. Brady Freeman added two.

Freshman guard Andre Simmons led Barbourville with 16 points. Gavin Gray scored eight, followed by Ethan Patterson and Ian Ross with four each, and Dylan Sizemore and Evan Sizemore with three each.

———

Harlan County (93) — Maddox Huff 40, Brody Napier 11, Trent Cole 11, Reggie Cottrell 15, Jaycee Carter 3, Brennan Blevins 5, Landon Brock 2, Kaden Jones 3, Hayden Grace 3.

Barbourville (49) — Chase Wilder 4, Trevor Triplett 8, Riley Corey 10, Jasper Hubbs 12, Ethan Fisher 4, Jaxon Collins 2, Albert Moen 2, Andre Simmons 4, Ian Ross 3.

Barbourville 13 12 11 13 — 49

Harlan County 27 25 31 10 — 93