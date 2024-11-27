How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Ranked teams will be on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: BallerTV

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rhode Island Rams at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FloCollege

