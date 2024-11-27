How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28
Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Ranked teams will be on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rhode Island Rams at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloCollege
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.