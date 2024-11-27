How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27 Published 12:55 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-11) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) on November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

FDSOH, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 52% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.

The Cavaliers record only 2.4 more points per game (123.4) than the Hawks allow (121).

Cleveland has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 121 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.6% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 27th.

The Hawks’ 115.6 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 111.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 6-7 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Cavaliers are averaging 2.6 more points per game (124.6) than they are in road games (122).

At home, Cleveland is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (109.9) than away from home (112.5).

The Cavaliers are averaging 16 treys per game with a 42.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than they’re averaging in away games (14.6 threes per game, 40.1% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 114 away. But they’re not as good defensively, conceding 121.1 points per game at home, and 120.9 away.

At home Atlanta is giving up 121.1 points per game, 0.2 more than it is on the road (120.9).

At home the Hawks are picking up 28.6 assists per game, 1.3 less than on the road (29.9).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Max Strus Out Ankle Caris LeVert Out Knee Dean Wade Out Ankle Emoni Bates Out Knee

Hawks Injuries