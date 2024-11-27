How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27
Published 5:41 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.
- The Volunteers record 82.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks give up.
- When Tennessee puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 5-0.
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- UT Martin has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 58 the Volunteers allow.
- UT Martin has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
- The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.3 on the road.
- In home games, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- UT Martin averaged 85.8 points per game at home last season, and 79 on the road.
- At home, the Skyhawks gave up 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.
- Beyond the arc, UT Martin knocked down more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (35.8%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
|Madison Square Garden
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|@ Longwood
|L 64-62
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/21/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 81-77
|Dugan Wellness Center
|11/22/2024
|Le Moyne
|L 65-53
|Dugan Wellness Center
|11/27/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|–
|The Buc Dome
|12/7/2024
|Montreat
|–
|Kathleen and Tom Elam Center
