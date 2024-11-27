How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27 Published 5:41 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Volunteers are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.

The Volunteers record 82.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks give up.

When Tennessee puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 5-0.

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

UT Martin has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.

The Skyhawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 58 the Volunteers allow.

UT Martin has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).

The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.3 on the road.

In home games, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

UT Martin averaged 85.8 points per game at home last season, and 79 on the road.

At home, the Skyhawks gave up 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.

Beyond the arc, UT Martin knocked down more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (35.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) – Madison Square Garden

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2024 @ Longwood L 64-62 Joan Perry Brock Center 11/21/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC L 81-77 Dugan Wellness Center 11/22/2024 Le Moyne L 65-53 Dugan Wellness Center 11/27/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern – The Buc Dome 12/7/2024 Montreat – Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

