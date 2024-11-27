How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27

Published 5:41 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.
  • The Volunteers record 82.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks give up.
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 5-0.

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • UT Martin has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 17th.
  • The Skyhawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 58 the Volunteers allow.
  • UT Martin has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
  • The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.3 on the road.
  • In home games, Tennessee averaged 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • UT Martin averaged 85.8 points per game at home last season, and 79 on the road.
  • At home, the Skyhawks gave up 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Martin knocked down more triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (35.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2024 @ Longwood L 64-62 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/21/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC L 81-77 Dugan Wellness Center
11/22/2024 Le Moyne L 65-53 Dugan Wellness Center
11/27/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern The Buc Dome
12/7/2024 Montreat Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

