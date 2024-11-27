How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 5:53 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Memphis Tigers versus the Auburn Tigers is one of seven games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in play.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s SEC Games
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Oklahoma Sooners at Providence Friars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Virginia Tech Hokies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: MAX
Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.