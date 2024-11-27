College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 27 Published 1:47 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The SEC college basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays, is sure to please — continue reading for picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: UT Martin +38.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Volunteers

UT Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 37.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 37.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -38.5

Tennessee -38.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Providence

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Providence Friars

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Providence Friars Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Oklahoma -2.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Virginia Tech +4.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -4.5

South Carolina -4.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Creighton +3 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Creighton Bluejays

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Creighton Bluejays Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -3

Texas A&M -3 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: MAX

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Lindenwood +28.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers

Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 25.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 25.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -28.5

Missouri -28.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama -10.5 vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -10.5

Alabama -10.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Max

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.