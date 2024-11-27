College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 27
Published 1:47 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The SEC college basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays, is sure to please — continue reading for picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: UT Martin +38.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 37.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -38.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Providence
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Providence Friars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -2.5
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Virginia Tech +4.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -4.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Creighton +3 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -3
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: MAX
Pick: Lindenwood +28.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 25.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -28.5
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Alabama -10.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -10.5
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Max
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.