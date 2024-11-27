Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on November 27 Published 5:55 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Sanheim are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 22 4 13 17 Filip Forsberg 22 9 8 17 Jonathan Marchessault 22 4 8 12 Ryan O’Reilly 22 3 9 12 Steven Stamkos 22 7 4 11 Flyers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Travis Konecny 22 11 15 26 Matvei Michkov 20 8 9 17 Travis Sanheim 22 5 8 13 Owen Tippett 22 4 7 11 Sean Couturier 21 5 6 11

Predators vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 52 total, which makes them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville is ranked 23rd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 70 (3.2 per game).

The Predators’ 21.13% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 13th in the league.

The Flyers have scored 61 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 20th in the league.

Philadelphia’s 76 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

The Flyers have a 16.9% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 24 percentage.

