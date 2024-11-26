Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (189.6 yards conceded per game).

Is Boyd a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 27.6 fantasy points (2.8 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 275th overall in the league and 95th at his position.

Boyd has accumulated 89 yards receiving, on eight catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 9.2 fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 16 receptions on 20 targets, for 146 yards, and has picked up 3.0 fantasy points on average (14.9 in all).

Tyler Boyd picked up 5.5 fantasy points — six receptions, 55 yards — in his best game of the season. That was last week versus the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season — Week 9 versus the New England Patriots — Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards, on targets.

