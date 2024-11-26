Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Washington Commanders and their 29th-ranked run defense (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his game against the Commanders, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 62nd at his position and 261st overall in the NFL, Spears has 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game).

In his past three games, Spears has accumulated 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game). He has rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 12 yards receiving on five catches (six targets).

In his past five games, Spears has picked up 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game). He has rushed for 120 yards on 33 carries, with one touchdown, and has 66 yards receiving on 11 catches (12 targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — Week 11 versus the Minnesota Vikings — Spears finished with 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 3 carries, 0 yards.

