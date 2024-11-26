Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard faces a matchup versus the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (145 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Commanders this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Pollard is 20th at his position and 49th in the league in fantasy points, with 121.8 (11.1 per game).

Pollard has accumulated 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his past three games. He has 42 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown, plus 43 receiving yards on nine catches (13 targets).

Pollard has accumulated 55.2 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his past five games. He has 90 carries for 400 yards and one touchdown, plus 92 receiving yards on 15 catches (20 targets).

In his best game of the season — last week versus the Houston Texans — Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Pollard put up a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

