Tennessee vs. UT Martin Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 27 Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Wednesday’s game between the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) and UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 88-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 27.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 36.5-point spread in its matchup versus UT Martin. The over/under has been set at 141.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -36.5

Tennessee -36.5 Point total: 141.5

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 88, UT Martin 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. UT Martin

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-36.5)

Tennessee (-36.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)

Tennessee has gone 5-1-0 against the spread, while UT Martin’s ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 3-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 2-3-0. The two teams average 155.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 58.0 per contest (10th in college basketball).

The 33.7 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 175th in college basketball, and are 10.5 more than the 23.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.5.

The Volunteers rank 20th in college basketball with 109.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.7 per game (178th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (138th in college basketball).

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks’ +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (174th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game UT Martin accumulates rank 19th in college basketball, 5.6 more than the 34.2 its opponents pull down.

UT Martin hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.5 on average.

UT Martin and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Skyhawks commit 13.2 per game (270th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (127th in college basketball).

