Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27

Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) on Wednesday, November 27 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-12-3) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Michael McCarron RW Questionable Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Ellis D Out Back
Jamie Drysdale D Out Body
Samuel Ersson G Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 52 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville has allowed 70 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers have 61 goals this season (2.8 per game), 20th in the league.
  • Philadelphia’s total of 76 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-180) Flyers (+150) 5.5

