Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27 Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) on Wednesday, November 27 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-12-3) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Michael McCarron RW Questionable Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Back Jamie Drysdale D Out Body Samuel Ersson G Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 29th in the NHL with 52 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville has allowed 70 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers have 61 goals this season (2.8 per game), 20th in the league.

Philadelphia’s total of 76 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-180) Flyers (+150) 5.5

