Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine’s game against the Commanders this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 46th at his position and 154th overall in the NFL, Westbrook-Ikhine has 66.4 fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 196 yards receiving, on seven catches (14 targets), with two touchdowns and an average of 10.5 fantasy points (31.6 total) in his past three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 285 yards receiving, on 14 catches (24 targets), with four touchdowns and an average of 10.5 fantasy points (52.5 total) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — Week 11 versus the Minnesota Vikings — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 17.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 117 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 31 yards, on three targets.

