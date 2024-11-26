NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Our best bet against the spread on the NFL’s Week 13 schedule is Chargers -1.5 — see below for more tips (including parlay possibilities) for both spreads and totals.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 13
Jump to Matchup:
LAC-ATL | SEA-NYJ | IND-NE | MIA-GB | PIT-CIN | LAR-NO | PHI-BAL | ARI-MIN | NYG-DAL | HOU-JAX | TEN-WAS | CLE-DEN | TB-CAR | SF-BUF | CHI-DET | LV-KC
Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -1.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks -2 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -2
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +3 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles +3 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 0.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3.5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 6.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys -4 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cowboys -4
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -5.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -5.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -5.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 17.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -5.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -6 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -6
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -7 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 14.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -7
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -10 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 23.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -10
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -12.5 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 20.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -12.5
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 29
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
