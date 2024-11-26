Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will face the Washington Commanders and their fourth-ranked passing defense (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Rudolph has 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game), 36th at his position and 198th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Rudolph has picked up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game). He is 67-of-111 for 721 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Rudolph posted a season-low 3.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Add Rudolph to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!