How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: MAX
Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV channel: TBS
