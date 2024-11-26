How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: MAX

Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars

  • Time: 12:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

