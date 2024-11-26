How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: MAX

Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: TBS

