How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Duke Blue Devils versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that includes an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Michigan State Spartans at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
