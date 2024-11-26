How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Duke Blue Devils versus the Oklahoma Sooners is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that includes an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Michigan State Spartans at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 4:30 PM ET

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

