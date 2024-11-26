How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27
Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Looking for best bets for the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? You’ve found the right place. In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions to help you make smart betting decisions for this matchup.
Predators vs. Flyers Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s total of 6 goals 10 times this season.
- A total of 12 of Philadelphia’s games have finished with over 6 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 0.8700000000000001 less than the total set for this contest.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.6 goals per game, 0.6 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -178
- The Predators are 7-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- Nashville is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -178 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 64.0%.
Flyers Moneyline: +148
- Philadelphia has claimed an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 16 games as the underdog).
- The Flyers have won three games with moneyline odds of +148 or longer (in eight such games).
- Philadelphia has a 40.3% implied probability to win this matchup.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Philadelphia 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has put up 17 points in 22 games.
- Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.
- Ryan O’Reilly has contributed 12 points for Nashville in 22 games this season, netting a goal on 9.1% of his shots and putting up three goals and nine assists.
- Juuse Saros (6-10-2) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .915 for Nashville.
Flyers Points Leaders
- Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (1.2 per game). He has totaled 11 goals and 15 assists in 22 games (playing 21:19 per game).
- Matvei Michkov is key for Philadelphia’s offense with 17 total points (0.8 per game), including eight goals and nine assists through 20 games.
- Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) this season.
- Samuel Ersson has a record of 5-2-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 26 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 239 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|W 4-1
|Home
|-146
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|-178
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
Flyers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/20/2024
|Hurricanes
|L 4-1
|Home
|+190
|11/23/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-166
|11/25/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 5-4
|Home
|+119
|11/27/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+148
|11/29/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
