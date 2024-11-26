Discover the Best Week 13 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Philadelphia Eagles versus the Baltimore Ravens is one of many compelling options on the Week 13 NFL schedule.

Keep reading and you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every game on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the most fun ways to get in on the action.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Bears at Lions

  • Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Caleb Williams Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 29.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Giants at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • CeeDee Lamb Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120) / 10.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Dolphins at Packers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Josh Jacobs Props: 72.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 15.5 REC YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
  • Devon Achane Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Raiders at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Texans at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Seahawks at Jets

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Titans at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Steelers at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Chargers at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Cardinals at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Colts at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Buccaneers at Panthers

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Rams at Saints

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Eagles at Ravens

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

49ers at Bills

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Browns at Broncos

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

