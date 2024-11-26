College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26

Published 1:47 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26

Tuesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Oregon +3 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -3
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Live Stream: Max

Pick: Western Kentucky +22.5 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kentucky -22.5
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Houston

  • Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Houston -3.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Live Stream: Max

