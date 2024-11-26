Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 27 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-11) on Wednesday, November 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has one player on it.

Last time out, the Cavaliers won on Sunday 122-108 against the Raptors. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 26 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

The Hawks dropped their last matchup 129-119 against the Mavericks on Monday. Jalen Johnson scored a team-high 28 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Emoni Bates SF Out Knee Max Strus SF Out Ankle Caris LeVert SG Out Knee 11.8 2.9 4.5 Dean Wade PF Out Ankle 5.5 4.2 1.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

