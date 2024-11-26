Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Tennessee Titans play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridley’s game versus the Commanders this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 17th at his position and 92nd overall in the league, Ridley has 88.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game).

Ridley has picked up 235 yards receiving, on 14 catches (21 targets), with two touchdowns and 35.5 fantasy points (11.8 per game) in his past three games.

Ridley has accumulated 55.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his past five games. He has 451 yards receiving, on 29 catches (44 targets), and two touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley put up a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

