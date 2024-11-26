Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 27
Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Wednesday’s college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the 10 games our computer model recommends, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Cornell Big Red squaring off against the Syracuse Orange.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Cornell +9.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Syracuse by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Syracuse (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Rider +17.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 10.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-17.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UMBC -5.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: UMBC by 12.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMBC (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -1.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota +19.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-19.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Gonzaga -14.5 vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 17.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Chattanooga -3.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama State +26.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 24.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Kentucky +6.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Western Michigan +9.5 vs. Youngstown State
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Youngstown State by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Youngstown State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
