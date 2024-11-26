Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 26 Published 1:21 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The college basketball slate on Tuesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Creighton Bluejays at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.