Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 26
Published 1:21 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The college basketball slate on Tuesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Creighton Bluejays at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. Creighton
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-3.5)
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro -4.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 15 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Greensboro (-4.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Manhattan +16.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Virginia by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +21.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 13.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-21.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb -3.5 vs. SE Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gardner-Webb (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Austin Peay +1.5 vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Austin Peay by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cleveland State -12.5 vs. NJIT
- Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at Cleveland State Vikings
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Cleveland State by 18.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cleveland State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford -1.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-1.5)
- TV Channel: truTV
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +9.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Tulsa by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Washington +11.5 vs. UCSB
- Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at UCSB Gauchos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSB (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
