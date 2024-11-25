Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

