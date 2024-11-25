Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024
Should you wager on Roman Josi to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Devils?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|27:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:42
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|0
|2
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:29
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.