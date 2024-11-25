Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024

Should you wager on Roman Josi to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

