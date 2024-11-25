Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

