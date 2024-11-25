Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Gustav Nyquist going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
