Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:53 am Monday, November 25, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Devils?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.