Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 26
Published 8:34 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court across five games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Houston Cougars taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Check out the article below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 75, Creighton 67
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 8.1 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Oregon 71
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 88, Western Kentucky 67
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 20.7 points
- Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+21.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Alabama 74
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Kansas 71
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 3.9 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.