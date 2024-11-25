Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Nov. 30 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:33 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will hit the road for an SEC clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at FirstBank Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt statistical matchup

Tennessee Vanderbilt 455.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.2 (116th) 284.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.2 (62nd) 228.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (85th) 227.6 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.1 (107th) 13 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (96th)

Tennessee leaders

The Volunteers’ offense has been carried by Dylan Sampson, who has rushed for 1,307 yards (118.8 yards per carry) and 22 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he’s produced in the ground attack, Sampson has 17 receptions (on 23 targets) for 135 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 11 games, Nico Iamaleava has aired it out for 2,245 yards (204.1 yards per game) to go along with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.3%.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Iamaleava has rushed for 275 yards (25 yards per game) and one touchdown in 11 games.

In 11 games, Dont’e Thornton has converted 29 targets into 22 receptions, 529 yards and four touchdowns for the Volunteers.

Vanderbilt leaders

Diego Pavia has passed for 2,029 yards (184.5 per game), completing 60% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games.

On the ground, Pavia has scored six touchdowns and picked up 671 yards.

In 11 games, Sedrick Alexander has run for 494 yards (44.9 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Alexander has 20 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Eli Stowers has scored four TDs, hauling in 44 balls for 568 yards (51.6 per game).

