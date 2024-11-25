Tennessee vs. Syracuse Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 3 Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

The Syracuse Orange (3-2) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup will begin at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Syracuse 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Syracuse 82.2 Points For 80.8 58.0 Points Against 79.6 53.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 45.2% 41.1% Three Point % 25.7% 27.8% Opponent Three Point % 32.0%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.7 points per game.

Felix Okpara paces Tennessee with 5.8 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.7 assists per matchup.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, knocking down 3.8 per game.

Tennessee’s blocks leader is Okpara, who averages 1.7 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.3 steals a game.

Syracuse’s Top Players

JJ Starling outpaced his teammates on the Orange scoring front by putting up 21.4 points per game. He adds 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

When it comes to Syracuse leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Donnie Freeman with 8.6 rebounds per game and Eddie Lampkin Jr. with 3.8 assists per game.

Starling is tops from three-point range for the Orange, hitting 1.8 treys per game.

Syracuse’s Jaquan Carlos has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.2 per game and Chris Bunch is first in blocks with 1.0 per game.

