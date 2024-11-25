Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game – November 25 Published 5:42 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Predators vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 25:25 per game on the ice.

Josi has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).

In 21 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with six multi-point games.

Devils Defensive Insights

The Devils have allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of +19, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Devils are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Devils

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 21 Games 0 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

