Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game – November 25
Published 5:42 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 25:25 per game on the ice.
- Josi has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).
- In 21 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Devils Defensive Insights
- The Devils have allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +19, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
- The Devils are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Devils
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|21
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.