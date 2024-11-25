Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game – November 25

Published 5:42 am Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game - November 25

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Predators vs. Devils Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 25:25 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with six multi-point games.

Devils Defensive Insights

  • The Devils have allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +19, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Devils are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Devils

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
21 Games 0
16 Points 0
4 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

