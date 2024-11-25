November 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:25 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The NHL slate on Monday, which includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Minnesota Wild, should provide some fireworks.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Monday is available here.
How to Watch November 25 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.