NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 26

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Miami Heat.

Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 26

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bulls -4.5

Bulls -4.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.4 total projected points)

Over (236.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN

MNMT and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN

SCHN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

KJZZ and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Suns -3.5

Suns -3.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)

Over (229.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

