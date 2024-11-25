NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 26
Published 10:31 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Miami Heat.
Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 26
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bulls -4.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Suns -3.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
