NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Mavericks Picks for November 25 Published 12:40 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Monday’s game, discover the best bets available below (based on our computer predictions).

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Mavericks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Atlanta has covered the spread six times in 17 games.

Dallas is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have one win ATS (1-7) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Mavericks are 4-2.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





Hawks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 237.5 points eight times.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in five of 17 games this season.

Atlanta has an average total of 232.9 in its matchups this year, 4.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Dallas has a 228.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.7 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Mavericks are the league’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the ninth-ranked Hawks.

The Mavericks have allowed the 15th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Hawks have given up the 29th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Mavericks (+115)

The Hawks have been favorites in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

This season, Dallas has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Hawks have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

