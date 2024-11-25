How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 5:58 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Ranked teams are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the South Dakota State Jackrabbits playing the Oregon Ducks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

