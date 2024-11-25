How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 8:54 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Top 25 teams will be in action across five games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.