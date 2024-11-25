How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 8:54 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
Top 25 teams will be in action across five games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
